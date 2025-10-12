Manchester United learn that a reported target has ambitions of playing in the Champions League, throwing into doubt their ability to sign him in the summer of 2026.

Crystal Palace midfielder and reported Manchester United target Adam Wharton has ambitions of playing in the Champions League, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has revealed

The Red Devils will return from the international break on October 19, when they take on fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

A heavy defeat could pile significant pressure on boss Ruben Amorim, who is yet to win consecutive top-flight games.

Some supporters have argued that Amorim deserves leniency for his time in charge, especially as the club have failed to bring in midfield reinforcements since he arrived in November 2024.

If United have hopes of signing Eagles midfielder Wharton in the summer of 2026, they may have to qualify for the Champions League, with Palace chairman Parish telling talkSPORT: "I think Adam at some point will want to play either in the Champions League with us, if we can make that happen, or probably with another club.

"He's an extraordinary talent. I think right now, and I can't speak for Adam, but I think he's focused on his time at Crystal Palace."

The Red Devils finished 15th last term and are currently 10th, though just six points separate them from first-placed Arsenal.

What makes Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton so good?

Wharton has started the 2025-26 season exceptionally, helping Palace collect 12 points from their opening seven matches of the league campaign, with the club losing just once.

The Englishman has been key to much of the Eagles' success, and he has managed to showcase his passing ability on a consistent basis in the Londoner's double pivot.

No Palace player has played more key passes than Wharton (11), while only centre-back Marc Guehi (32) has played more progressive passes (27).

It should be noted that while Wharton has excelled with the ball, Palace have only averaged just 41.3% possession, so perhaps the 21-year-old's impact would increase significantly if he played for a ball-dominant team.

What do Manchester United and Ruben Amorim need in midfield?

When Manchester United signed Manuel Ugarte in the summer of 2024, there was an expectation that the Uruguayan would be able to thrive as he excels when winning possession back.

However, the midfielder has struggled with the pace of the Premier League, especially when he has the ball and is pressed aggressively.

If United have ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League, they will need to improve their ability to control games with the ball, though they must also be combative out of possession.

It is not surprising that the club targeted Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, who has proven he is able to quickly cover ground, and his athleticism would complement Wharton's progressive qualities.