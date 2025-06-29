Manchester United are looking to sell players this summer to raise funds for a revamp, but they reportedly face the prospect of leaving millions on the table.

Manchester United are braced to pay the wages of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony millions for the remainder of their contracts even if they are sold, the latest reports have claimed.

The Red Devils are locked in negotiations with Brentford for winger Bryan Mbeumo, and the club are aiming to make him their second addition of the summer window after Matheus Cunha.

Mbeumo would add significantly to the team's forward line, but the deal is progressing slowly, with claims of two bids being rejected by the Bees.

United are facing financial difficulties following their failure to secure European football, though their issues would be less severe if they were able to sell their wantaway stars.

However, Rashford, Garnacho and Antony all have contracts until 2028, and The Telegraph claim that interested parties know the Red Devils are desperate to raise funds and may therefore force them to subsidise the players' salaries.

United's selling problem

Boss Ruben Amorim will need to revamp his squad if he is to lead the club back to the pinnacle of English football, but doing so will prove costly.

The Portuguese coach has only been afforded two signings so far since joining in November 2024 - Patrick Dorgu and Cunha - and the pair are unlikely to make much of a difference by themselves next term.

However, selling players to raise funds for more additions has been difficult, in large part because of the wages of stars like Casemiro, who is reportedly earning £350,000-a-week.

Saudi Pro League sides have registered an interest in his signature, but the 33-year-old is said to prefer to remain at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, while Amorim may have ambitions of replacing inconsistent goalkeeper Andre Onana, few suitors have come forward, and the Cameroonian could be in goal next season.

Jadon Sancho was on loan at Chelsea in 2024-25, but despite the Blues having an option to buy him for £25, they instead opted to pay a penalty fee of £5m to send him back to United.

Perhaps Amorim would still benefit from removing the likes of Garnacho from his squad even if the Red Devils cannot extract maximum value considering his relationship with the player has broken down.