Manchester United are reportedly offered the chance to sign free agents Jamie Vardy, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Jamie Vardy, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Callum Wilson this summer, with all three strikers out of contract.

Vardy has left Leicester City, Calvert-Lewin has departed Everton, while Wilson's time at Newcastle United has come to a close, and all three are therefore available on free transfers.

Man United are determined to bring in a new striker this summer due to their issues in the final third of the field last season, but it is a complicated market.

Indeed, Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres now appears to be closing in on a switch to Arsenal, while deals for the likes of Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike are incredibly difficult.

According to The Athletic, Vardy, Calvert-Lewin and Wilson have been offered to Man United, although all three are seen as last-resort options rather than genuine targets at this stage of proceedings.

Man United 'offered Vardy, Calvert-Lewin, Wilson'

Vardy will be remembered as one of Leicester's greatest-ever players, scoring 200 times in 500 appearances for the Foxes, including 145 goals in 342 Premier League outings.

However, the striker will be 39 early next year, and it would therefore be a huge surprise if the Red Devils made a move for the Englishman despite his impressive numbers in terms of goals.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, left Everton with a record of 71 goals in 273 appearances, but he struggled during the 2024-25 campaign, only managing three goals in all competitions.

There will not be a shortage of takers for the 28-year-old, though, as he has proven himself in the Premier League and could be a real asset for a top-flight club providing that he is able to overcome his injury problems.

As for Wilson, the 33-year-old scored 49 times in 130 appearances for Newcastle, but he only managed one goal in 22 appearances during an injury-hit 2024-25 campaign.

Is Hojlund leaving Man United this summer?

Rasmus Hojlund's future at Old Trafford continues to be called into question, and it is understood that Inter Milan are in the driving seat when it comes to a potential summer deal for the Denmark international.

The striker is thought to be keen to remain at Man United and fight for his spot, but the decision could be taken out of his hands, with the Red Devils looking for a permanent sale.

Hojlund has scored 26 times in 95 appearances for the English giants since his arrival from Atalanta BC in the summer of 2023, but he only managed four Premier League goals last term.