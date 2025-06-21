Man United 'offer' Marcus Rashford to Spanish giants as forward continues search for new club

Manchester United reportedly offer Marcus Rashford to Spanish giants Real Madrid, as they look to offload the forward this summer.

Rashford spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa after being deemed surplus to requirements by Man United boss Ruben Amorim.

The England international scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 appearances for Villa, before a hamstring injury effectively ended his loan spell prematurely.

Rashford is now back at Man United, but there appears to be no hope that he will be reintegrated into Amorim's side.

In fact, the Man United boss is set to leave the 27-year-old out of the squad for Man United's pre-season tour of the USA.

Man United offer Rashford to Real Madrid

Inter Milan are keen to sign Rashford on a loan deal, while Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the Man United forward.

However, Rashford is unlikely to move to Hansi Flick's side, with the Catalan giants pursuing a deal to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

According to Defensa Central, Man United have offered Rashford to Barcelona's bitter rivals, Real Madrid.

The report states that the Red Devils feel that Real Madrid are in a strong economic position to meet Rashford's asking price.

Previous speculation has suggested that Man United will seek around £40m who is out of contract until the summer of 2028.

Real Madrid unlikely to move for Rashford

Xabi Alonso's side is are unlikely to make a bid for the Englishman, having decided that he would not fit their profile of their ideal forward target.

Rashford can play through the middle as a number nine, but he also likes to play out wide with the ball at his feet.

Real Madrid are searching for a different type of forward who can play as a focal point and is comfortable operating with his back to goal.

Los Blancos are effectively searching for a replacement for Joselu, who left the club at the end of the 2023-24 season following a successful loan spell.