Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly battle for the signature of Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bułka during this summer's transfer window.

The Blues are currently assessing their goalkeeping department, with the club not having a reliable presence between the sticks, while Man United are seemingly looking to bring in a replacement for Andre Onana.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, while Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin and Lille's Lucas Chevalier are among the other options for the position in Manchester.

According to CaughtOffside, the two Premier League giants are also attentive to Bulka's situation, with the 25-year-old likely to leave his French club before the end of the summer market.

The report claims that Nice want between €20m (£17m) and €25m (£21.4m) for Bulka, so he represents a bargain this summer considering his quality and steady performances between the sticks.

Man United, Chelsea 'both keen' on Nice goalkeeper Bulka

Bulka is also believed to be admired by Leeds United, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and AC Milan, so it is expected to be an intense battle for his signature this summer.

The Poland international made the move to Nice from Paris Saint-Germain in 2022, and he has represented his current side on 89 occasions, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process.

Last season, Bulka, who actually spent time with Chelsea during his youth career, made 40 appearances for Nice, keeping eight clean sheets.

Nice are not in a strong position when it comes to the goalkeeper's future, as his existing deal is due to expire in the summer of 2026, and a departure before the end of the transfer window is expected.

Will Onana leave Man United this summer?

It is not certain that Onana will leave Old Trafford this summer, as there are not believed to be any serious takers for the Cameroon international at this stage of proceedings.

Monaco had been linked with a move, but it is understood that the Ligue 1 outfit are not serious contenders for his signature, with the recent speculation believed to be wide of the mark.

Onana has found it difficult to impress for the Red Devils since his arrival from Inter Milan in 2023, though, and it is clear that Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim wants a reliable presence between the sticks.

The same can also be said for Chelsea, as the capital outfit also lack a top-quality goalkeeper.