Sancho's disastrous Man United career 'to end on a whimper'

Aston Villa allegedly want to sign Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho on a free transfer next summer.

Aston Villa are reportedly keen to sign Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho on a free transfer next summer.

The ex-Manchester City youngster made a loan switch to Villa in the final stages of the summer transfer window, and he has made two appearances for Unai Emery's side since his arrival.

Sancho was an unused substitute against Everton in the Premier League on September 13 before featuring off the bench in his loan club's 1-1 draw with Sunderland last weekend.

The Englishman's only start for Villa has been against Brentford in the EFL Cup, and he is yet to have an impact for his current side, who have found it difficult to get going this season.

However, according to National World, Villa want to sign Sancho on a permanent basis next summer, as he is set to become available on a free transfer, with his Man United deal due to expire at the end of the season.

Villa 'planning' to sign Sancho on a permanent basis

The Red Devils had been hopeful of selling Sancho during the recent transfer window, but the attacker was unable to agree a permanent departure, turning down the likes of Roma.

Villa are paying a guaranteed 80% of Sancho's £200,000-a-week wages, but Man United could receive full coverage once the loan fee and bonuses have been taken into consideration.

Man United do have the option to extend Sancho's contract for a further 12 months to take him to the summer of 2027, but it has been suggested that the club would rather let him leave on a free.

Sancho has been one of Man United's worst-ever signings

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford for £73m in the summer of 2021, but he has struggled to make his mark for the Red Devils, only managing 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances.

The best football of Sancho's career has been played across two spells at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 53 goals and registering 67 assists in 158 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

The 25-year-old spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Chelsea, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in 41 appearances for the Blues, but he could not agree personal terms over a permanent move to Stamford Bridge.

As a result, Chelsea had to pay Man United a £5m penalty fee, as the Blues had previously committed to signing him on a permanent basis at the end of his loan spell.