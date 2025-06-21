Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim is uncertain, and a report claims that he is willing to make a significant decision amid exit links.

Marcus Rashford is reportedly prepared to return to Manchester United pre-season training should a transfer fail to come to fruition.

The Red Devils are looking to revitalise their faltering forward line following their disastrous displays in front of goal last term.

United ended the 2024-25 season as the top flight's fifth-worst offensive side, scoring just 44 goals in 38 games, with Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo's tally of eight league goals making them the team's leading scorers.

Players such as Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Rashford are candidates to be sold, and the latter is said to be keen on a move to giants such as Barcelona.

A move to Barca has so far failed to materialise, and ESPN report that the English forward is willing to return to training ahead of the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Should United keep Rashford?

United have already signed Matheus Cunha, who is expected to be positioned in one of two attacking midfield roles in boss Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is another reported target, but the Red Devils will have to fend off competition from Tottenham Hotspur if they are to secure his services.

Even if Mbeumo was successfully signed, the club may still need to bring in a central striker to play ahead of him considering Rasmus Hojlund has failed to lived up to his hefty price tag.

Rashford is at his best when played in a wide role, but the 27-year-old has considerable experience in a central position, and he could be a cost-effective option for Amorim.

Additionally, the attacker is the only forward at the club to have proven themselves capable of consistent productivity in the final third, with the Englishman registering at least 20 direct goal contributions in three separate league seasons.

Amorim could integrate him back into the team as a temporary solution up front, and considering Rashford would still have two years left on his contract by the end of 2025-26, the club would still be able to get a sizeable fee for him should he perform well.