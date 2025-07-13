Manchester United reportedly make an offer for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, who has a release clause of £6m in his current deal.

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, with the Red Devils reacting to the news that Andre Onana is facing a period on the sidelines.

Onana has suffered a hamstring injury which will allegedly keep him out for between six and eight weeks, meaning that the Cameroon international is set to miss the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

There has been speculation surrounding Victor's future of late, and according to GOAL, Man United have now made an offer for the 29-year-old, with a switch to Old Trafford seemingly on the cards.

The release clause in Victor's contract is £6m, but it is unclear whether the 20-time English champions have activated the buy-out fee or have presented a different offer for the Brazilian.

Victor turned professional with Santos in 2016, featuring on 28 occasions for the club before making the move to Botafogo, and he has represented his current side on 80 occasions, keeping 33 clean sheets in the process.

The goalkeeper impressed for Botafogo at the Club World Cup, making four appearances in the competition, and it is understood that he is on the radar of a number of major clubs.

Man United also continue to be linked with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, but a deal for the Argentina international is complicated due to the numbers involved.

A firm decision on Onana's future is yet to be made; the Cameroonian continues to be linked with an exit, but it is far from certain that he will depart before the end of the transfer window.

Altay Bayindir is likely to start between the sticks against Leeds United in the club's pre-season friendly on July 19, with Tom Heaton also expected to receive minutes in that contest.

Would Victor be Man United's number one?

It is not impossible to imagine Victor challenging Onana for the gloves next season, with Bayindir expected to leave if Onana stays.

Head coach Ruben Amorim wants genuine competition between the sticks, but Victor would be somewhat of a risk due to his lack of experience in European football.

At £6m, it is a risk worth taking considering Victor's performances at the Club World Cup, and his arrival would open the door for a goalkeeper to leave, but that would not necessarily be Onana, who wants to stay at Old Trafford and prove himself despite struggling for the Red Devils over the last two seasons.