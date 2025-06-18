Manchester United allegedly come to an agreement with Tom Heaton over a new contract, with the experienced goalkeeper's fresh deal set to run until June 2026.

Manchester United have allegedly come to an agreement with Tom Heaton over a new contract, with the experienced goalkeeper's fresh deal set to run until June 2026.

The 39-year-old spent the latter stages of his youth career with Man United before turning professional at Old Trafford, but he did not make a first-team appearance during his first spell at the club.

Following six loan spells, Heaton left for Cardiff City in 2010, making 40 appearances for the club, and he then represented Bristol City, Burnley and Aston Villa before returning to Man United in 2021.

Heaton has only featured on three occasions over the last four campaigns, while he has not turned out for the 20-time English champions since the 2022-23 campaign.

The Englishman was once again the number three to Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir last season, and it was widely thought that he would leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of June.

Heaton 'agrees new deal' at Old Trafford

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United have come to an agreement with Heaton over a new contract until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The report claims that Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has signed off on the deal, while the club's coaching staff were also keen to keep hold of the Englishman.

The decision regarding Heaton has seemingly been made due to the uncertainty in the goalkeeping position at Old Trafford, as Onana and Bayindir are both being linked with exits.

Man United are believed to be keen to bring in a new number one stopper due to Onana's struggles, while it is understood that Bayindir is also surplus to requirements.

Man United CEO makes Premier League title claim

Man United CEO Omar Berrada, meanwhile, has said that the club are targeting success in the Premier League by 2028.

"It's establishing a series of targets within a timeframe so we can focus our efforts and energy on that goal," Berrada told the United We Stand fanzine.

"Can the team win the Premier League title by 2028? Of course. We've just finished 15th and it seems an impossible task. But why not aim for it? Why not do everything in our power?

"I firmly believe we can do it. We have two or three summer windows to build a team to start competing to win the Premier League.

"Nobody is saying we don't want to win it until then. We're setting ourselves a target with a specific time frame to go and aim for."

Man United finished 15th in last season's Premier League table, 42 points behind the champions Liverpool, demonstrating the improvement that is required from the Red Devils to be title contenders once again.