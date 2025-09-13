Manchester United reportedly join the race for Dayot Upamecano, with the Bayern Munich centre-back potentially available on a free transfer next summer.

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Dayot Upamecano, with the Bayern Munich centre-back potentially available on a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 26-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both believed to be interested in signing him in the summer of 2026.

According to Fichajes, Man United are also in the hunt, with the France international viewed as an attractive signing for the Red Devils, who are set to bring in a new centre-back ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions view Upamecano as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire, with the experienced defender expected to leave at the end of the season.

Maguire is believed to have at least two offers on the table from the Saudi Pro League, and having lost his regular starting role at Old Trafford, he could move on once the current season has concluded.

Man United 'join the race' for Bayern defender Upamecano

Upamecano made 23 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg ahead of a move to RB Leipzig, and he then represented the Bundesliga giants on 154 occasions in all competitions.

The France international has been with Bayern since 2021, representing the Munich giants 155 times, scoring five goals and registering 10 assists in the process.

Upamecano has won three Bundesliga titles at Bayern, while he has also lifted silverware with France, triumphing in the 2020-21 Nations League.

The defender has made over 200 Bundesliga appearances during his professional career, while he has featured on 56 occasions in the Champions League for both Leipzig and Bayern.

Upamecano will, for obvious reasons, be one of the most attractive free agents on the market next summer, should Bayern be unsuccessful in their attempts to sign him to a new contract.

Will Upamecano sign a new contract at Bayern?

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany is desperate to keep hold of Upamecano for obvious reasons, while the German club's sporting director Christoph Freund recently gave an update on the defender's future.

"Upamecano is an excellent player with a great personality," he told Sky Deutschland. “He knows what he has at Bayern. I think he’s very comfortable, playing very well and has a strong personality on and off the pitch.

“Naturally, I hope he stays with us for the long haul. There’s no deadline but the transfer window is now over so we can move on to other matters. Upa plays a very important role in this.”

It would not be a surprise to see Bayern reach an agreement with the Frenchman, but time is fast running out, with foreign clubs able to agree a pre-contract with the defender from January.