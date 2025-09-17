Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is seemingly edging closer to making a return after missing several months of action due to an ACL injury.

The 27-year-old missed seven months of action due to an ACL injury, but he is now training on the grass at Man Utd's AON Training complex.

The Argentine defender provided an update via his social media channel on Wednesday, posting a picture of himself training on the grass with United physio Ibrahim Kerem.

The Red Devils centre-back suffered the horrific injury in February, and it typically takes around eight months for players to recover fully. This means Martinez could return as early as next month.

Man Utd desperately need Martinez

Ruben Amorim's side have made a poor start to their 2025-26 campaign, with the Red Devils failing to keep a clean sheet in five games across all competitions.

While no timeline has been given as to when the Argentine can return, based on the training work he is doing, it gives the impression that he could return close to next month's international break, or just after that.

It is the first time United fans have seen him on the grass as he continues his steady return to action. There could be a couple of cameo roles for him in the upcoming matches, but the fixture against Chelsea will likely be too soon for him.

Amorim will want him to return to the side as soon as possible, but United should not rush him back, as this could lead to further complications and long-term damage.

Current injury situation at Man Utd

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Chelsea in their next Premier League game on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Amorim is still missing several key players, such as Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diego Dalot, but he could receive more positive injury updates this week before the Chelsea clash.

Cunha left the pitch against Burnley before the international break with a hamstring problem, and there is a possibility that the former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward could return against the Blues.

Likewise, Mount could be ready to face his former club this weekend, while Dalot could get clearance to face the Club World Cup winners as well.