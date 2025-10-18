Manchester United reportedly join Arsenal in the race to sign Danish midfielder Victor Froholdt, who plays for FC Porto.

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Danish midfielder Victor Froholdt in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation at FC Porto this season, and his performances have caught the attention of heavyweight European clubs, including the two Premier League giants.

The youngster has shown great tactical maturity, physical ability, and consistency in Sergio Conceicao's team this season, and Porto are reluctant to lose their prized asset.

According to a report from Fichajes, Man Utd are looking to bolster their midfield in January and are preparing a 'formal proposal' for the Porto midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also in the race to sign the Denmark international, who has a contract at the Portuguese club until 2030.

Man Utd in search of a new midfielder?

After bolstering the forward department in the summer window, the Red Devils have turned their attention towards adding a quality midfielder, with the club being linked with players such as Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.

The report claims that the Red Devils' scouts are impressed with the youngster, who is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or a ball-carrying midfielder.

Ruben Amorim wants someone capable of supporting Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in midfield, and the Danish midfielder could be an ideal option, especially if Kobbie Mainoo leaves the club in January.

Arsenal have a wealth of options in midfield, but it appears that Mikel Arteta has taken a keen interest in the youngster, who is valued at around €85m (£73m).

Could Froholdt be a realistic option for Man Utd or Arsenal?

Froholdt has established himself as a regular in Porto's senior team, and he has excelled in both the league and the Champions League.

His physical strength, passing ability and tactical understanding make him a suitable candidate for United, but the price tag is way over the top.

Arsenal do not need a new central midfielder, especially after signing Martin Zubimendi, but United need more quality in that area.

While Froholdt could be an option, United should focus on signing midfielders with proven Premier League quality.