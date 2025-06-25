Man United 'struggling to shift' unwanted ace this summer

Manchester United are allegedly finding it difficult to sell defender Tyrell Malacia during this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at PSV Eindhoven, making 12 appearances for the club, but he is not expected to join the Dutch side on a permanent basis.

According to The Athletic, there is currently no firm interest in Malacia, with the 20-time English champions finding it difficult to offload a player who is not in the plans of head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 25-year-old had an encouraging first season at Man United following a switch from Feyenoord, featuring on 39 occasions during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Malacia missed the entire 2023-24 season with a serious knee injury, and he only made eight appearances for the Red Devils in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign before leaving on loan.

Man United 'struggling to shift' Malacia

Malacia proved his fitness in the second half of last season, but he was an unused substitute in four of PSV's final six matches of their Eredivisie campaign.

The defender only has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2026, which will make it even more difficult for Man United to sell him, as he is likely to be available for free in 12 months time.

Malacia is not a player who would command a huge transfer fee this summer, but Man United need to make as many sales as possible to boost their transfer kitty for the current market.

Patrick Dorgu arrived in January as the first-choice left-sided wing-back, while Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot are also capable of featuring in that position, in addition to impressive youngster Harry Amass.

How will the situation play out?

As it stands, Malacia is due to return to Man United for pre-season training in the early stages of July.

A permanent exit this summer looks unlikely, but he is not expected to be at the club at the end of the summer transfer window, with another loan departure the most likely outcome.

Providing that his injury problems are behind him, Malacia is a player capable of having a huge impact at a high-level club, and it would not be a surprise to see Premier League teams look at a possible short-term deal.