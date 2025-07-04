Man United interested in Club World Cup revelation

Manchester United could target Botafogo's John Victor as an affordable option to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer.

Manchester United could target Botafogo's John Victor as an affordable option to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer.

Although Onana made a shaky start to his time with the Red Devils, he eventually became a key player under Erik ten Hag, who brought him in from Inter Milan. However, since the Dutchman was sacked and replaced by Amorim, Onana has returned to making costly mistakes and is no longer seen as a reliable Premier League goalkeeper. His position could therefore be under scrutiny ahead of the new season.

For the time being, Manchester United are prioritising other areas. Matheus Cunha has arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Bryan Mbeumo remains the top transfer target. After losing the Europa League final, however, the club cannot afford to make extravagant moves in the market.

Manchester United keeping an eye on goalkeepers

The likes of Gregor Kobel and Marco Carnesecchi have been linked with United, but both would command fees in excess of €40m, which could prove prohibitive. Instead, the Red Devils are believed to be exploring cheaper alternatives spotted during the Club World Cup, where several lesser-known goalkeepers impressed despite playing outside Europe's elite leagues.

One of those options is John Victor, who plays for Brazilian side Botafogo. The 29-year-old helped his team defeat Paris Saint-Germain at the tournament, although Botafogo were eventually eliminated by Palmeiras in the round of 16.

Victor, a product of Santos' academy, only started playing top-flight football in Brazil at the age of 24. He went on to represent Internacional and later had a stint with Real Valladolid in the Spanish second division, before returning to Brazil with Botafogo, where he has become a key figure.

Could John Victor be Onana's successor?

Last season, Botafogo clinched both the Brazilian league title and the Copa Libertadores, with Victor playing an important role. His save percentage has consistently hovered around the 80% mark, including at the Club World Cup, where he kept one clean sheet — against PSG, although he was not seriously tested during that match.

Given his age and experience, John Victor would represent a relatively affordable option for Manchester United, with a potential transfer fee unlikely to exceed £13m. For United, this could be a low-risk signing with significant upside.

If Victor were to establish himself as first-choice, it would be considered a major success. Even if he simply pushes Onana to improve and serves as a reliable backup, the move would still make sense. And should he leave after a season, it would not be seen as a costly mistake.

For the goalkeeper himself, joining United would undoubtedly be the opportunity of a lifetime.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.