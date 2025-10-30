Manchester United are reportedly battling Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora.

In August 2024, Mora became the youngest goalscorer in Mexican top-flight history when he found the back of the net at the age of 15 years and 320 days old.

The now 17-year-old is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, and it is understood that he is being tracked by a whole host of elite clubs across Europe.

According to Defensa Central, Man United are determined to bring the teenager to England, but Real Madrid and PSG are also firmly in the race for the Club Tijuana attacker.

The report claims that Man United and PSG are both prepared to pay a significant amount for the teenager, but Real Madrid are reluctant to get into a bidding war despite being determined to secure his signature.

Man United, Real Madrid, PSG 'in competition' for Mexican star Mora

Mora has scored seven goals and registered two assists in 44 appearances for Club Tijuana, while he has already been capped on three occasions by Mexico.

The attacker starred for Mexico Under-20s at the recent Under-20s World Cup, meanwhile, scoring three times and providing two assists in five appearances, helping the team to reach the quarter-finals.

Mora is a two-footed playmaker who is capable of operating in a number of different forward positions, and it is understood that he has been scouted by a number of major clubs for a long period of time.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Barcelona were also in the running for the Mexican, with the Catalan outfit thought to be preparing to make an offer in the region of €20m (£17.4m).

Which club are the favourites for the in-demand Mora?

Man United's recent struggles have placed them in a slightly weaker position, but the Red Devils showed their pulling power over the summer despite missing out on European football for this season.

The 20-time English champions will always fancy their chances of winning the race for a wonderkid due to their rich history, while their recent form has suggested that the good times could be returning.

Real Madrid are Real Madrid, though, while PSG are the reigning European champions, so it would take a huge effort for Man United to convince the Mexican to reject those two clubs.

It is set to be a fascinating 2026 for Mora, and it seems incredibly likely that the Mexican will soon make a move to one of the biggest clubs in European football.