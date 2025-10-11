Barcelona allegedly prepare a £17.4m offer for in-demand Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, who is being chased by a number of clubs.

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a €20m (£17.4m) offer for Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora.

Mora became the youngest goalscorer in Mexican top-flight history when he found the back of the net at the age of 15 years and 320 days old in August 2024, and he is believed to be on the radar of a number of major clubs.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are all thought to be keen on the 16-year-old, who has a record of seven goals and two assists in 41 appearances for Club Tijuana.

Mora is currently in action for Mexico Under-20s at the Under-20s World Cup, and he has been in excellent form, scoring three times and registering two assists in four appearances at the competition.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona have moved into pole position for Mora, with the Catalan outfit preparing to make an offer of €20m (£17.4m) in the hope of winning the race for his services.

Mora is a two-footed playmaker who is capable of operating in a number of different positions in the final third of the field, and he has already featured for Mexico's senior side on three occasions.

The youngster provided an assist in his second appearance for Mexico against Honduras in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup earlier this year, while he also featured against the United States in the final.

The forward has a record of seven goals and two assists in 41 appearances for Tijuana, and it is understood that Barcelona have been scouting him for some time.

Should Barcelona secure the signing of Mora, they would have two of the outstanding teenagers in world football, with Lamine Yamal an incredible talent.

Yamal will not be 19 until next July, but he has already turned out for Barcelona on 111 occasions, scoring 27 goals and registering 38 assists in the process.

The Spaniard has struggled with injury issues this term, but he has managed two goals and four assists in five appearances, and he could soon be joined at Camp Nou by another wonderkid in the shape of Mora.