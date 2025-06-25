Manchester United are allegedly giving serious consideration to moving for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins during this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly giving serious consideration to moving for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils had severe issues in the final third of the field during the 2024-25 campaign, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both struggling to make their mark.

Man United have bolstered their attack this summer with the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while discussions continue over a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

Ruben Amorim's side had been in the mix to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town in a £30m deal, but the striker ultimately decided to make the move to Chelsea.

Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike are among those being linked with moves to Old Trafford, but according to Fichajes, Watkins is also firmly on the club's radar.

Man United 'seriously considering' Watkins move

Arsenal attempted to sign Watkins in the latter stages of the January transfer window and are still believed to view the England international as a target for this summer's market.

The forward enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 season for Unai Emery's side, scoring 17 goals and registering 14 assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

Watkins managed 16 goals and eight assists in 38 Premier League matches, while he came up with one goal and four assists in 12 outings in the Champions League last term.

In total, the Englishman has 87 goals and 42 assists in 223 appearances for Villa, including a record of 75 goals and 36 assists in 184 appearances in the top flight of English football.

Would Watkins be a good signing for Man United?

Watkins would not come cheap, and Man United have now moved away from paying large fees for players approaching their 30s, so it would be a surprise to see them target the striker.

That said, there is a real lack of top-class centre-forwards available at this moment in time, and the Red Devils simply cannot afford to get this signing wrong due to their issues in the final third of the field last term.

Watkins is established and proven in England's top flight, and he could thrive in a new-look attack alongside Cunha and Mbeumo, but the numbers would have to make sense for it to be a worthwhile deal for the Red Devils.