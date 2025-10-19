Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim delivers an update on the future of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo amid speculation that he could leave in the winter.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has revealed that Kobbie Mainoo wants to play at the World Cup, but insisted that he needs him at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are set to take on rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League, and many supporters are fearful that the Merseysiders could win the midfield battle.

Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have struggled this campaign, and their mixed performances have led to calls for Kobbie Mainoo to start.

The Englishman has played just 117 minutes in the Premier League this term, and his lack of gametime has sparked rumours of a potential January exit.

Boss Ruben Amorim insisted that he needs Mainoo part of his squad this season, but admitted that the midfielder wants to play at the World Cup, telling reporters: "I also know that in our club everything is a lot of noise. You have to have news. Players are not playing. They want to play.

"There's a World Cup. There are agents that listen to the players talking all the time. So I understand that, but they are our players and we need everyone to have a good season.

"I believe a lot in Kobbie, but some of you think that Kobbie Mainoo is already done (the finished article). I think he can do so much better, he can improve in a lot."

Mainoo was linked with an exit to the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Napoli, and it is not surprising that the 20-year-old would be interested in a move away given his desire to play at World Cup 2026.

Why has Amorim not used Mainoo in midfield in the Premier League?

United play a direct style of football under Amorim, often launching long passes straight into the forward line rather than attempting to build out from the back.

Such a style has inevitably led to moments of loose possession, and the Red Devils have frequently faced dangerous counter-attacks.

Mainoo is arguably the best midfielder at the club in terms of escaping pressure, but he is not particularly athletic, something that could be keeping him from the starting XI.

However, Casemiro and Fernandes are in their thirties and struggle to cover ground, so the decision to routinely exclude Mainoo from starting lineup naturally invites scrutiny.

Could Amorim lose his job because of midfield selection?

United are currently 11th in the table with 10 points, and a defeat on Sunday would leave them five points behind fourth-placed Bournemouth.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has insisted that managers need at least three years in charge before they can be appropriately judged on their progress, but it is difficult to see how Amorim can stay in post if he fails to secure European football.

The Red Devils must improve results if they are to challenge for either the Champions League or Europa League, but the United boss has shown a reluctance to adapt either his tactics or lineups.

If Fernandes continues in midfield, and if Mainoo continues to be left out of the team, then the Portuguese manager could find himself looking for new employers by the end the season.