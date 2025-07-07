Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly hoping to stay at Old Trafford for next season, snubbing interest from Inter Milan.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly decided that he wants to remain at Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are planning an ambitious transfer window and are already chasing attacking reinforcements, such as Fiorentina star Moise Kean.

Focusing on Hojlund, the Danish marksman has endured a spell of mixed fortunes at the Theatre of Dreams since his 2023 arrival.

During the early stages, the youngster was mocked for failing to find the net in the Premier League but managed a respectable tally of 16 goals across 43 appearances in his maiden term at Man United.

Hojlund's influence has waned over the past 12 months, though, with the attacker scoring on just 10 occasions in 52 matches during 2024-25.

Hojlund wants to remain at Man United?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have learnt of an attacker's desires ahead of the new campaign.

The report states that 26-time international Hojlund wants to remain at the Theatre of Dreams for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

It is understood that Man United will need to push for the exit of the striker if they want him out of the door before the conclusion of the transfer window.

Hojlund has attracted interest from a number of clubs on the continent in recent times, including European giants Inter Milan.

However, it is said that a deal for the transfer of the Danish forward to the Champions League finalists has stalled following news of the player's wish to stay at Old Trafford.

Man United's striking situation

Since the arrival of Ruben Amorim, Hojlund has shared the striking spotlight with Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee at Manchester United.

Neither of the pair are particularly prolific in front of goal, and there is a general consensus that the Red Devils need to recruit up front to achieve their long-term goals under Amorim.

Former Everton man Kean is of interest to Man United this summer, whilst Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres is on the minds of top Premier League clubs.