Manchester United's director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is reportedly a huge admirer of Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, with a move to Old Trafford during next summer's transfer window viewed as possible.

The Red Devils were linked with Stiller over the summer, but it became clear relatively quickly that Stuttgart would not be willing to let the 24-year-old depart.

The Germany international allegedly has a €40m (£34.8m) release clause in his current deal, but Stuttgart can 'purchase it' for €2m (£1.7m), allowing them to set their own price, which would be around €50m (£43.5m).

Stiller has been in strong form this season, scoring once and providing four assists in 14 appearances, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man United's director of recruitment Vivell "really likes" the midfielder.

"Vivell particularly really likes Angelo Stiller... a name that Manchester United have been monitoring for quite some time, but they never moved because there was never a realistic possibility of getting him to leave last summer," Jacobs told The United Stand.

Stiller 'on Man United's shortlist' for next summer

"January is going to be difficult as well, and then obviously next summer a lot will actually depend on whether that release clause still exists or whether the buyout is taken.

"At the moment all indications are that Manchester United are going to be patient with Stiller, continue to watch him and then assess it a little bit later this year or early next year, knowing that firing anything crazy or unexpected, nothing there is going to be possible mid-season.

"They'll be opportunistic, and obviously if the right midfielder was to materialise, they can add one in January and one in the summer. If not, I think it'll be two at the end of the season. Kobbie Mainoo's future will in part impact that."

Stiller scored four goals and registered 11 assists in 47 appearances for Stuttgart last season, and he has represented the Red Devils on 95 occasions, scoring six goals and registering 21 assists in the process.

Will any Man United midfielders leave in 2026?

Bruno Fernandes, Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro are all currently being linked with moves away from Old Trafford, and the latter only has a deal until the end of the season.

However, Jacobs has said that there is unlikely to be a "mass exodus" next summer.

"My gut feeling, speaking to sources as well, is that you won't get that mass exodus, so if they think Bruno's going to go, you're more inclined to extend Casemiro. If Casemiro departs, you're more inclined to fight to keep Bruno. If Kobbie Mainoo goes, Manuel Ugarte stays. They're not just going to open the door and let four walk," he said.

"I also think that Casemiro might put forwards, if his form warrants it, to just trigger the option as well, and Manchester United would have to financially determine if that's in their interest on the field for the extra year at that number and also off the field as far as PSR is concerned."

Man United are currently preparing for Saturday's Premier League contest with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.