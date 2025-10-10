Manchester United "concluded a deal" with Sporting Lisbon for Viktor Gyokeres before the striker joined Arsenal, according to the Sweden international's agent.

Gyokeres' future was the subject of much attention during the recent market, with Man United and Arsenal both seemingly battling for his signature, and it was the Gunners that won the race.

The 27-year-old scored 97 goals and registered 28 assists in 102 appearances for Sporting, and he has now managed three goals in his first 10 appearances for Arsenal.

There was conflict between Gyokeres and Sporting in the latter stages of his time at the club, with the forward going on strike in a bid to force a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Jonathan Chalkias, who is an assistant to Gyokeres' agent Hasan Cetinkaya, has claimed that Man United actually came to an agreement with Sporting for the striker, while there were also substantial offers from Saudi Arabia.

"There were crazy amounts offered from Saudi Arabia. We're supposed to act in our best interest," Chalkias told the Studio Allsvenskan podcast.

"Do we have also have a percentage (of any fee)? Of course. It's a lot of money. Maybe Viktor should respond to that some day.

"I don't think we pressured him once to accept the offer. At the end of the day, money comes and goes and this move to Arsenal brings us a lot of marketing.

"They (Sporting) had concluded a deal with Manchester United behind our backs, that was a problem. United offered a higher transfer fee.

"If (Hugo) Viana were still at Sporting, the deal would have been done within an hour. Everything was written but we didn't have time to start a legal battle.

"I don't understand how a player who scored so many goals and won three trophies didn't deserve more respect. The industry is about trusting people. The sacrifices we made were probably the turning point in getting the deal done.

"They offered him to Real Madrid, made headlines with Madrid and even United, but from day one there was a commitment to Arsenal."

How has Sesko performed at Man United?

Man United ultimately switched their attention to Benjamin Sesko, signing the Slovenia international from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old had a slow start to his Red Devils career, but he has now scored in his last two Premier League appearances for the club against Brentford and Sunderland.

Sesko is currently with the Slovenia squad on international duty, and he will then head back to Manchester to begin preparations for next weekend's Premier League contest with Liverpool at Anfield.