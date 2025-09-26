Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal for highly-rated goalkeeper Charlie Hardy, who is leaving Derby County.

The 16-year-old confirmed his departure from Derby County in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“After almost a decade at Derby County, the time has now come for a new chapter. It's been an incredible nine years here. I just want to thank everyone at the club who has supported me throughout my journey and helped me to become the player and person I am today," he wrote.

"I’m grateful for all the memories I’ve made throughout my time at the club and the lads I’ve played alongside, I wish everyone at the club the best for the future."

According to the Manchester Evening News, Hardy is now on the verge of joining Man United, with the teenager set to sign scholarship terms with the Red Devils after receiving Premier League ratification.

Man United 'closing in' on deal for English goalkeeper Hardy

Hardy turned out for Derby Under-18s last season at the age of 15, while he was named on the bench at that level at the age of 14, demonstrating how highly he was rated by the Rams.

The goalkeeper has also featured for England Under-16s on five occasions, and he is regarded as one of the best young stoppers in the country, with a number of clubs said to be interested in his services.

Hardy is expected to initially turn out for Man United Under-18s, with a view to progressing to the first team.

According to The Sun, only the 'formalities' need to be completed before a deal can be announced.

There is huge uncertainty in the first-team goalkeeping department at Man United

Man United signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, but the 23-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Red Devils, with Altay Bayindir retaining his spot between the sticks.

Bayindir has not convinced this season, though, and there is a strong chance that the Turkey international could be moved on next year, while third-choice stopper Tom Heaton only has a deal until the end of the season.

Man United are believed to be planning to bring in a big name between the sticks in 2026, with Lammens then potentially being the back-up to a new stopper, leading to a departure for Bayindir.

Andre Onana is also still contracted to the 20-time English champions, with the Cameroonian only on loan at Trabzonspor, and it remains to be seen what happens with the 29-year-old next summer.