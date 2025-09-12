Manchester United are reportedly refusing to rule out the prospect of selling their captain Bruno Fernandes in 2026.

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to let captain Bruno Fernandes depart at the end of the season.

Fernandes was presented with the opportunity to leave Man United in the summer transfer window after emerging as a target for a number of Saudi Pro League sides.

Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad all submitted proposals for Fernandes in the summer, but the 31-year-old ultimately decided to turn down those offers in favour of staying at Old Trafford.

While he is set to remain at Man United for at least one more season, there is no sign that the interest from Saudi Arabia will disappear any time soon.

Man United open to Fernandes exit in 2026

According to Mick Brown for Football Insider, Man United are refusing to rule out the prospect of selling their skipper in next summer's transfer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils were even willing to sell him in the recent transfer market for the right price.

Man United will revisit Fernandes' future at the end of the campaign, and they will be open to sanctioning his departure if they receive a suitable proposal.

Fernandes is under contract with Man United until the summer of 2027, with an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

While he turned down the chance to depart in the recent window, he could decide that next year is the right time to leave European football for a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia.

Why are Man United willing to sell Fernandes?

Fernandes has been a key part of the Man United squad since he completed a permanent move from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

The Portugal international has racked up 294 competitive appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 99 goals and contributing 86 assists.

As captain, Fernandes is one of the first names on Ruben Amorim's teamsheet, which may raise questions as to why Man United are willing to lose such a key player.

However, the Man United hierarchy may feel that selling Fernandes next summer will allow them to receive a significant fee to reinvest in a younger midfielder who could become the Portuguese's long-term successor.

Man United will recognise that Fernandes's transfer value will only decrease over time due to his age and his contract situation.