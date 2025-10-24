Fernandes sets record straight amid nonstop Man Utd rumours

Bruno Fernandes addresses ongoing transfer rumours, stating he feels good at Manchester United and wants to pursue his dreams.





Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has addressed the rumours linking him with a transfer away from Old Trafford.

Fernandes joined the Red Devils in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon for a fee reportedly worth €80m (£67.6m), and he has since become the club's talisman.

The playmaker has played 299 times for the Manchester giants, scoring 100 goals to emphasise his importance across six-and-a-half years at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, the 31-year-old's future has been surrounded by constant speculation since the summer transfer window, when he rejected a move to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Although Fernandes's current deal with United runs until 2027, the playmaker has now addressed ongoing discussions about whether to leave or stay in Manchester.

Bruno Fernandes future: Man Utd captain provides telling update

The United talisman has noted that no decisions would be revealed until after the 2026 World Cup.

"As I've always said, I feel good here. I want to achieve my dreams still,” said Fernandes via BBC Sport.

"I can't talk for the club. I've seen a lot of people talking that I had an agreement to go already next season. If the club has done that agreement, it wasn't made with me. I haven't spoken with anyone.

"My agent also knows how I work. If he wants to talk to me, it will be after the World Cup. Until then, I won't speak to anyone.”

Fernandes is expected to feature for Ruben Amorim’s team on Saturday, when the Red Devils face Brighton & Hove Albion, aiming to secure three consecutive Premier League wins.

Playing in the match would bring the 31-year-old to 300 appearances for the Manchester giants, and barring injuries, he should add to that total significantly before the summer of 2026.

Bruno Fernandes: Which clubs could Man Utd captain join in 2026?

If Fernandes remains at Manchester for the rest of this season, which clubs could he then sign for next summer?

It is understood that the former Sporting player is not interested in moving to Saudi Arabia next year, although a clause in his current contract may attract European clubs.

Fernandes may leave Old Trafford for €65m (£56.8m) if a foreign club bids, but this clause is reportedly only activated under certain conditions.

Be that as it may, the United captain's latest comments should help reduce the repeatedly circulating rumours until the season ends.