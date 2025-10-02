Manchester United allegedly secure a deal for Colombian wonderkid Cristian Orozco, with the move set to become official in the summer of 2026.

Manchester United have reportedly secured a deal for Colombian wonderkid Cristian Orozco, with the transfer set to become official in the summer of 2026.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding a potential move for the 17-year-old in recent months, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in the defensive midfielder, who represents Fortaleza.

However, Man United have allegedly now won the race for his services, with the move set to become official during next summer’s transfer window.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United’s lawyers have approved all the contracts, and the 20-time English champions will be paying a fee in the region of $1m (£740,000) for his services.

Man United scout Giuseppe Antonaccio has been credited with identifying Orozo, with the Red Devils looking to bring in the best young talents in world football.

Man United ‘secure deal’ for Colombian wonderkid Orozco

Orozco only made the move from Fortaleza to Rojo FC in July 2025, but he has been on the radar of a number of clubs after captaining Colombia at Under-17s level.

The midfielder helped Colombia reach the final of the Under-17s South American Championship, and his move to Old Trafford will officially go through when he turns 18.

Man United have switched their focus in the transfer market since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival as a minority shareholder, with the club now looking to identify and bring in the best young talents in world football rather than sign them for a large fee later on.

Diego Leon, Sekou Kone, Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven are among the talented youngsters to have made the move to the 20-time English champions since the change of tactic.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils currently have a talented striker in the shape of Enzo Kana-Biyik out on loan at INEOS-owned club Lausanne Sport.

Kana-Biyik made the move to Old Trafford over the summer after leaving Le Havre, and Man United are hopeful that their recruitment drive will allow them to put together one of the best teams in world football in the coming years.

Man United’s midfield is set to be revamped next year

Kone is a player who will be looking to make the breakthrough next year, and there could be opportunities for the Ivorian and potentially Orozco to become a part of the first-team squad during the 2026-27 campaign due to the midfield revamp that is likely to occur in 2026.

Indeed, Casemiro is set to leave at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte has not convinced since his arrival and could also move on.

Kobbie Mainoo’s future is also the subject of much speculation, while Bruno Fernandes will allegedly give serious consideration to leaving Man United after representing Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, and there is significant Saudi Arabian interest in the Red Devils captain.