Palmeiras will reportedly only sell Manchester United-linked Richard Rios this summer if his £26m release clause is met.

Rios was in outstanding form at the 2025 Club World Cup, helping his Brazilian side to reach the quarter-finals, but their journey in the competition ended on Friday courtesy of a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The 25-year-old provided two assists in the summer tournament, and his form has caught the attention of a number of clubs, including Manchester United, who are open to signing a new central midfielder this summer.

Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in the Colombia international, who has scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 137 appearances for his current side in all competitions.

According to Fichajes, Rios will not be allowed to leave his Brazilian club unless the €30m (£26m) release clause in his contract is met, with Palmeiras not willing to negotiate when it comes to the price.

The report claims that Inter Milan have also been watching the midfielder this summer, with the Italian giants huge admirers.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed that Man United have been scouting Rios.

"I’ve heard a lot of noise about Rios. He’s been absolutely fantastic at the Club World Cup, and we are seeing growing interest as a consequence. I think Rios could [get a big move this summer]," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"What I can tell you is Man United have scouted the player, but scouting doesn’t mean a great deal. Now that Palmeiras are through, we’re gonna have to be very patient with this saga.

"But at this stage, I’m not aware of Man United making any sort of club approach or any move on the player side at the moment. Nottingham Forest are the only Premier League team I know that have actually made contact on the player side. Tottenham are another club to watch, PSG also really like the player too, so Manchester United could be there.

"But actually, the player side has said if he moves, he doesn’t want to have these conversations now anyway, and that’s the key to succeeding with these kinds of transfers, you have to understand when the player wants to speak to you and when the player wants to focus on his football.

"It’s probably one for mid-July or even early August, which means that time is at least on Man United’s side."

Eriksen has left Man United this summer

Christian Eriksen's departure on a free transfer has opened up a spot in the Man United squad for a new midfielder.

Bringing in a player in that position is not currently regarded to be a priority for Man United, but the situation is expected to change in the coming weeks, and Rios could be the perfect addition considering his price, age and quality.

Not too many midfielders of Rios' quality are available for £26m, and he could be one of the biggest bargains in the latter stages of the market, with Man United seemingly firmly in the race for his signature.