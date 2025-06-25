Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's place in the team is under scrutiny amid a report that claims the Red Devils are keeping tabs on a new number nine.

Manchester United have asked about the availability of Juventus striker Duan Vlahovic as they look to replace Rasmus Hojlund, the latest reports have claimed.

Following their disastrous 2024-25 campaign, many Red Devils supporters have highlighted the team's struggling forward line as reason for their disappointing season.

The club only scored 44 goals in the top flight last term - the fifth-worst return of the 20 sides in the division - and striker Hojlund faced significant criticism for his performances.

Hojlund netted just four times in 32 games, and after failing to find consistency since arriving in the summer of 2023, the 22-year-old is expected to be replaced.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Juventus have made number nine Vlahovic available this summer, and also report that Manchester United have asked about his situation.

Vlahovic in profile

Vlahovic played 29 times in the league for Juve last season - starting 21 times - and he managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions while also providing four assists.

In fact, the Serbian has scored 43 goals and registered 11 assists in just over 7,000 minutes in Serie A for the giants, the equivalent of fewer than 80 full matches.

The 25-year-old is 6ft 3in tall and is able to occupy opposition centre-backs, and he has proven he can reliably get onto the end of chances in the penalty area.

Vlahovic or Gyokeres

United have also been linked to Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres, who scored 45 goals in 41 games in all competitions for the Portuguese side in 2024-25.

The Swede also netted six times in eight Champions League matches, while Vlahovic found the back of the net on six occasions in nine games, though the Juve forward played 60 minutes fewer.

Both attackers would likely represent an upgrade on Hojlund, and should the Red Devils successfully sign Bryan Mbeumo, the club's new number nine will almost certainly slot into a forward line with creativity in abundance.