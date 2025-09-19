Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Sporting Lisbon winger and Ruben Amorim favourite Trincao in 2026.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon attacker Francisco Trincao.

The 25-year-old did not live up to expectations following his 2020 move to Spanish giants Barcelona, who paid over £26m for his services.

However, Trincao has found a home at the base of Sporting Lisbon, with the right winger enjoying a trophy-laden spell since joining on an initial loan in 2022.

The attacker has started the current 2025-26 campaign brightly as well, scoring three goals and providing one assist across five Primeira Liga appearances.

Since making a permanent leap from Camp Nou to Lisbon in July 2023, Trincao has netted on 26 occasions across 109 matches for the Portuguese giants.

Man United want Sporting star Trincao?

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Manchester United could be dipping into the Primeira Liga market during the January window.

The report claims that the under-pressure Red Devils are interested in securing the services of former Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Trincao.

It is understood that current Man United head coach Ruben Amorim is a major admirer of the winger after they spent time together at Sporting.

Although the Primeira Liga outfit do not want to sell one of their key players, it is believed that they could be tempted into a sale of the forward.

Sporting Lisbon lost their brightest attacking star over the summer, with Swedish sensation Viktor Gyokeres sealing a move to Arsenal.

Amorim clutching onto comforts

Since Amorim's appointment at Old Trafford last season, Manchester United have been linked with a wide array of Sporting Lisbon players.

Consequently, it should come as no shock that the Red Devils are supposedly eyeing up a move for Trincao, given his impressive start to the campaign.

True to his recent words, Amorim continues to represent a stubborn figure in the Man United dugout, both with on-field tactics and transfer policies.