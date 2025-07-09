Why are Manchester United targeting Juventus flop to fix their number 9 problem?

Manchester United are considering Moise Kean as their new number nine following his breakout season at Fiorentina.

After a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, Manchester United are reshaping their attacking options. With Matheus Cunha already signed and talks ongoing with Bryan Mbeumo, the Red Devils are also prioritising the arrival of a new centre-forward for the 2025-26 season.

According to The Athletic, Moise Kean has emerged as one of the top names on United’s shortlist, with the Premier League side reportedly leading the race for the Fiorentina striker.

Once tipped as one of the brightest prospects of his generation at Juventus, the Italian’s career stalled after unconvincing spells at PSG, Everton, and Hellas Verona. But his fortunes turned around in 2024-25 following a move to Fiorentina, where he enjoyed a breakthrough year.

Moise Kean's revival at Fiorentina

Signed for just €13m (£11m), Kean found form under Raffaele Palladino, who backed him early in the season. The 25-year-old responded in style, scoring regularly and thriving as a classic number nine.

Moise Kean's 2024-25 stats for Fiorentina

• Appearances: 44



• Goals: 25



• Assists: 3

His role was clearly defined: stretch the defence with his pace, attack the channels, and dominate in the box with his physical presence. With a €52m (£44.1m) release clause, United will need to act decisively if they are to land the Italian forward.

Manchester United alternatives to Kean

United have also been linked with Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad. Meanwhile, talks with Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly underway for Hugo Ekitike, who netted 22 times last season.

Given United’s financial limitations, any big-money move may depend on player sales. Ruben Amorim is expected to offload several fringe players to fund reinforcements.

The club are also keeping tabs on out-of-contract strikers. Former Everton man Dominic Calvert-Lewin, ex-Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, and Leicester City veteran Jamie Vardy are all being considered as short-term options.

This article was originally published on Trivela.