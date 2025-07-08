Sports Mole looks at where Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could be playing his football in the 2025-26 season.

Marcus Rashford has long been one of the most talked-about individuals in world football, and his name is being increasingly mentioned this summer as speculation surrounding his future continues to grow.

The 27-year-old left Manchester United for Aston Villa on loan during the January 2025 transfer window following a difficult spell at Old Trafford and increasingly strained relationships with manager Ruben Amorim and the club itself.

As Rashford’s return to his boyhood club has been delayed to allow more time to resolve his future, and with his number 10 shirt reportedly set to be handed to new signing Matheus Cunha, a permanent move away from the Red Devils looks more likely than ever.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at where Rashford could be playing his football next season.

Barcelona have been targeting a right-footed winger in the transfer window, but a move for their reported top target, Nico Williams, was scuppered after he surprisingly signed a new 10-year contract in the Basque country, while an earlier approach for Luis Diaz was also rejected by Liverpool.

Rashford, therefore, could present the perfect opportunity for Hansi Flick’s side, as the winger, who has been linked with the club several times throughout his career, has also reportedly made it clear that Barcelona is his preferred destination should he leave Old Trafford.

Rashford would face the challenge of displacing either Raphinha or Lamine Yamal, who both enjoyed remarkable 2024-25 campaigns, but his ability to also play through the middle could prove valuable for a Barcelona side that are also managing 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski as their main striker.

Financial issues remain a concern for Barcelona, with tighter parameters set by LaLiga, meaning that wages and the structure of any potential deal could be problematic, but this still appears to be one of Rashford’s likeliest destinations.

Another European giant, Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for Rashford due to his ability to play both through the middle and on the left side.

The confirmed departure of Leroy Sane and the recent injury to Jamal Musiala, who is set to be sidelined for several months with a fractured fibula and a broken and dislocated ankle, create space for an attacker of the Englishman’s profile.

While Rashford is reportedly behind Bradley Barcola, Williams and Diaz on Bayern’s shortlist, his increased availability compared to the aforementioned options may make a move for the 27-year-old more feasible.

Rashford has also built a connection with Harry Kane through his time playing for the Three Lions, and his trait of making line-breaking runs could complement the striker and Michael Olise’s creative abilities.

Aston Villa

Rashford delivered a string of promising performances before sustaining a season-ending injury during his loan spell at Aston Villa, recording four goals and five assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Those performances led many to believe that Aston Villa would trigger their £40m buy option, but tight financial constraints after missing out on Champions League football meant that deal was not pursued.

A move to Aston Villa now looks unlikely, with Rashford also supposedly keen on playing Champions League football, but the Villans may yet look back to the winger as the window progresses.

Manchester United

While a transfer appears likely, it is not out of the question that the boyhood Manchester United fan remains at Old Trafford.

Amorim has previously suggested that there could still be a place for Rashford in his squad, however, with relations between the player, manager, club and fans seemingly at an all-time low, a permanent move away from the Red Devils may be best for all parties.

Other

Throughout his time at Man Utd, Rashford has been the subject of links with a move to Serie A, Ligue 1 and several other leagues, but his high wages are a stumbling block for a large majority of clubs.

While a loan could be preferred by some clubs, Man Utd are reportedly unwilling to agree to another short-term deal and are instead seeking a permanent sale.

Saudi Pro League clubs could easily afford both the transfer fee and wage demands, but with Rashford’s reported desire to compete for a place in England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, a move to what is considered a ‘lesser’ league is unlikely at this stage of his career.