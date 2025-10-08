Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton provides an update on the future of Oliver Glasner amid links to clubs such as Manchester United this summer.

Adam Wharton has revealed that he does not know if Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner will extend his contract and stay at the club amid reported interest from Manchester United.

The international break has come at a good time for current United manager Ruben Amorim, whose position is safe for now after his side's 2-0 victory against Sunderland last Saturday.

Amorim has come under fire for his team's poor displays, with the side failing to win consecutive Premier League games sine he was appointed in November 2024.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of managers, including Palace boss Glasner, who will be available for free when his contract expires in the summer.

Speaking to reporters, Wharton insisted that he does not know if Glasner will stay at Selhurst Park, telling reporters: "Obviously there is always speculation with people's contracts coming up, but you've seen the impact he's had here and the way we are playing.

"The longer he stays, the better I think. But anything could happen, so we will see."

United are set to play Liverpool in their first game back from the international break, and it would not be surprising if Amorim faced more scrutiny after his side's clash against their fierce rivals.

Could Glasner work as Ruben Amorim's replacement?

One of the recurring criticisms of Amorim has been his system, with the Portuguese head coach failing to address the flaws within his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Glasner deploys a similar base system at Selhurst Park, but his team are far more compact without the ball, as seen by the fact Palace have conceded less than half (five) of the goals United have in the Premier League (11) so far.

The Red Devils have frequently been exposed in the middle of the pitch, in large part because the team's centre-backs often fail to step up from defence to support the team's midfielders.

At Palace, the likes of Marc Guehi routinely support the players ahead of them, and while the Londoners defend in a deeper block than United, it would not be surprising if Glasner brought many of the same defensive principles to Old Trafford.

Should Manchester United try to sign Adam Wharton?

United have also struggled in the final third this campaign, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko scoring just three times in the Premier League between them.

The Red Devils have found it difficult to progress through opposition defensive blocks, often resorting to playing longer and riskier passes into the forward line.

If Glasner was to arrive at Old Trafford, perhaps one of his first transfer targets should be Wharton, especially as the English midfielder has shown he possesses exceptional abilities on the ball.

Pairing Wharton with a defensive anchor in a double pivot would arguably help unlock the likes of Mbeumo, and help take United to the next level.