Ruben Amorim given 'ultimatum' over Man Utd future

Ruben Amorim has reportedly been given an 'ultimatum' over his Manchester United future after a poor start to the season.

The Portuguese boss has met with the club's co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, on Thursday at the club's Carrington training ground, and there are suggestions that his future was a topic of debate.

The 72-year-old is believed to be fully behind Amorim, who has joked that he was offered a new contract by the United owner.

The Red Devils are preparing to face Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League clash, and they will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend.

Amorim given 'ultimatum' over Man Utd future

United have won just one of five matches across all competitions, and the pressure is already on their manager.

Last season was United's worst in the Premier League era, as they finished 15th with just 42 points. They also lost against Tottenham in the Europa League final; as a result, they have missed out on European football for the first time in 11 years.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Ratcliffe believes that United have a good squad capable of a top-four finish, but returning to the Champions League is not their budgeted goal for the 2025-26 season.

Having said that, the United hierarchy wants Amorim to bring some form of European football back to Old Trafford next season, and failing to do so will be seen as a huge disappointment.

Does Amorim need to change his system?

Since his appointment in November 2024, Amorim has adhered to his 3-4-3 system, and there are suggestions that United players are struggling to adapt to it.

The 40-year-old, however, has publicly stated that he does not think his system is the problem. Whatever it is, United need to get results, and Amorim's future will come under doubt if the Red Devils continue to drop points in the league.

At the moment, United has not considered sacking the former Sporting boss and has not approached other managerial candidates either.

The players are firmly behind their manager, but senior players like Harry Maguire feel that the squad is underperforming, despite the fact that the club spent £200m on new signings in the summer.