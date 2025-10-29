General view of Old Trafford

Man United chiefs 'make feelings clear' on club's progress this season under Ruben Amorim

Revealed: What Man United chiefs really think about the club's progress under Amorim
Manchester United chiefs are reportedly 'quietly satisfied' with the team's progress this season under head coach Ruben Amorim.

There was huge pressure on head coach Ruben Amorim following the 3-1 defeat to Brentford at the end of September, but the team have responded with consecutive victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man United are now sixth in the division, just two points behind second-placed Bournemouth, and their absence from Europe this season should, in theory, give them a major advantage over their domestic rivals when it comes to the battle for a top-five position.

Amorim's side have two more games before the November international break, heading to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon before making the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on November 8.

The Red Devils will not be back at home until November 24 against Everton, with that match coming ahead of fixtures with Crystal Palace (A) and West Ham United (H).

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim pictured on August 30, 2025

Man United chiefs 'quietly satisfied' with team's progress

According to Sky Sports News, Man United chiefs are 'quietly satisfied' with the team's progress, with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox believing that a top-six finish would represent a solid campaign considering what occurred last season.

The Red Devils were 15th in England's top flight last term, some 24 points off the Champions League spots.

Senior figures at Man United are believed to be confident that the team are moving in the right direction under Amorim, with the Portuguese still having the full support of the club.

Amorim was backed with significant funds during the summer market, and there is again expected to be money available in January, although the club are not believed to be planning any major incomings in the winter.

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates with Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes on October 25, 2025

Can Man United launch an unlikely title challenge this season?

It would be some turn of events if Man United launched a title challenge this season, but it is not impossible considering the struggles of the teams around them.

Indeed, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all found it difficult during stages of the season, with Arsenal, who are six points clear of the Red Devils, looking comfortably the best side in the division early in the campaign.

Arsenal are title favourites, with Man City potentially being their closest challengers, and Man United's focus for now should be on returning to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, which is certainly achievable this term.

