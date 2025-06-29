Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is reportedly set to sign a new contract at Old Trafford in a major boost for the Red Devils.

Regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, the 14-year-old's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with the biggest sides on the planet said to be keen on his signature.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs to be linked with the attacker, who has drawn comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar due to his unique talent.

Man United were allegedly fearful of losing JJ Gabriel due to the interest in his services.

However, according to journalist Nathan Salt, the youngster has decided to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Salt claims that Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Matt Hargreaves have played a vital role in JJ Gabriel deciding to remain with the Red Devils.



EXC: JJ Gabriel commits to stay at Man United. The 14-year-old looked set to leave this summer before a crucial intervention from Jason Wilcox and Matt Hargreaves. Key meetings in past week swung it #mufc https://t.co/H1A7t8fytx

— Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) June 29, 2025

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also provided an update on Sunday afternoon, backing up Salt's claims that a new contract has been agreed with the teenager.

Romano claims that 'several European top clubs' had been looking to sign the attacker, but crucial intervention from Wilcox has led to the youngster deciding to sign a new deal in Manchester.

JJ Gabriel will not turn 15 until October, and according to The Sun, there is a chance that he could be Man United's youngest-ever player, with some believing that he is not far away from being ready for the first team.

The teenager scored twice for the club's Under-18s against Stoke City Under-19s in early May, and there is a feeling at the club that he has already outgrown Under-16s football.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim will have JJ Gabriel firmly on his radar, with a debut before he turns 16 believed to be a serious possibility, which would be some achievement by Englishman.