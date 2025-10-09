Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu is in impressive form as Denmark record a 6-0 victory over Belarus in a 2026 World Cup qualification fixture.

Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu was in impressive form as Denmark recorded a 6-0 victory over Belarus in a 2026 World Cup qualification fixture on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old registered his second goal for the national side in the six-goal success, converting from close range, while it was his strike that led to Rasmus Hojlund scoring his second of the match late in the first period.

Hojlund is technically on loan at Napoli from Man United, but the move will become permanent for a fee in the region of £38m during next summer's transfer window.

Dorgu's performance would have caught Ruben Amorim's eye, and the Man United head coach will surely now be tempted to reintroduce the defender back into his starting side for the clash with Liverpool on October 19.



Hojlund then set up Patrick Dorgu for a simple tap-in to make it 4-0 to Denmark. pic.twitter.com/FkVS7ABDN8

— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) October 9, 2025

Dorgu excelled in Denmark's key victory over Belarus

The youngster dropped down to the bench for Man United's must-win game against Sunderland last weekend, with Diogo Dalot preferred as the left-sided wing-back.

Dorgu has come up with one assist for the Red Devils this season, but his overall performances have been criticised, and he is yet to fully settle at Old Trafford following a move from Lecce.

According to Sofascore, Dorgu had 75 touches during Denmark's win, while he managed a pass success rate of 80%, completing 41 of his 51 passes during a strong performance.

The youngster also won five of his nine ground duels, while he had three shots in total and was fouled on three occasions, proving to be a huge threat from an attacking point of view.

Dorgu was also not dribbled past on a single occasion in the international fixture.

Will Dorgu start for Man United at Liverpool?

Amorim will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on how his players are performing on international duty.

Dorgu is now set to be involved in Denmark's next World Cup qualifier against Greece on Sunday night before heading back to England to prepare for Man United's game at Liverpool.

Dalot struggled to impress against Sunderland last time out, so it is expected that Dorgu will come back into the XI against Liverpool, and another strong performance against Greece would certainly leave him in a confident mood ahead of the clash with the Premier League champions.

Dorgu arrived at Man United from Lecce in January, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on 27 occasions, providing two assists in the process.

