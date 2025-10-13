Rasmus Hojlund experiencing great moment since leaving Old Trafford and has seven goals and one assist in last nine matches.

Rasmus Hojlund is another example that leaving Manchester United can be the best choice for a player to regain good form. In the last nine matches, the striker has scored seven times and provided one assist between matches for Napoli and the Denmark national team.

The resumption of his career could be a sign that the 22-year-old player's style of play could work better in Italy, given that he also played well at Atalanta in the 2022-23 season before joining the Red Devils.

For Denmark's national team manager, however, Hojlund can perform at the same level both in England and in Italian football.

Hojlund is now in a team that "works well"

"I think Rasmus has quality for both leagues, without discussion. Does he fit into Italian football? Yes. There was no doubt about that, because he had already proved it. But that does not mean he does not fit into English football. On the contrary, I would say," analysed Brian Riemer during a press conference last week.

When explaining the striker's good moment, Riemer seemed to take a dig at Manchester United, arguing that, now, the player is in a team that "works well".

"The fact that he is now in a team that works well, with players around him who take pride in making others shine, that makes all the difference for a striker like Rasmus, who needs to be well served. That is more important than in which league one plays," he concluded.

Hojlund also cites "good team" to justify good phase

The Denmark number 9's current form is also explained by preparation during the holidays, when he maintained rhythm with his family. He, however, cited, like his manager, that one of the things that changed for his moment is in the team.

"Not much happened beyond me having joined a good football team. I have been playing quite a lot, and it has been going very well. I have been feeling fit and sharp," said Hojlund.

"I made a point of being prepared and did many things off the pitch during my holidays to be ready for the new season. I spent a week in Portugal with my father and my younger brother, where we used running shoes and trained very intensively," he added.

Rasmus's runs in depth and quality to score goals for Napoli made him be compared with Erling Haaland by colleague Kevin De Bruyne, who played with the Norwegian in Manchester City days. "He is very similar to Haaland. Both like to attack depth," explained the Belgian on 2nd October, when the Italian team won with two goals from the striker from the midfielder's passes.

"Erling is perhaps the best striker in the world at this moment, so they are big words. I still have much to learn. I can see the comparison in the fact that we are left-footed and have somewhat similar playing profiles, but there is still a bit to go for me to reach his level," Hojlund deflected the comparison.

After beating Belarus 6-0 with two goals and one assist from the Naples club's centre-forward, Denmark's national team return to the pitch this Sunday (12th), when they host Greece for the third round of group C of the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Danes lead the group with seven points, the same number as Scotland.

