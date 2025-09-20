Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scores his 100th goal for the Red Devils in Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international converted a header from Patrick Dorgu in the first half of what proved to be a 2-1 victory for Ruben Amorim's side, with Casemiro also registering for the hosts.

The goal was Fernandes's 100th for Man United in all competitions, with the 31-year-old reaching that milestone in just 296 appearances, while he has also managed 86 assists during his time at Old Trafford.

"Every goal is important," he told Sky Sports News after the contest. "It doesn't matter the moment. It's a big moment for me to reach that milestone for a massive club, I won't hide from that.

"If I can get more goals to help the team, that's what matters the most."

Man United secured a huge win over Chelsea at Old Trafford

Amorim, meanwhile, also paid tribute to Fernandes for helping the team pick up a much-needed win.

"He has a great spirit, he is our captain and he scored a goal playing as a midfielder so I am really happy about that! People don't have good things to say about our team so I am just joking around," he told Sky Sports News.

"I have nothing to say to the critics and most of the time they are right. Today we won and it is a good day for us."

Man United were given a huge helping hand early on against Chelsea when Robert Sanchez was sent off for a last-man challenge on Bryan Mbeumo, but it would prove to be a 10 vs. 10 game in the second half, with Casemiro picking up a red card in the latter stages of the first period.

"We started the game really well, really aggressive. We were so aggressive in the second balls. We had the sending off with Casemiro, we like to complicate our game always but it was a good day. I felt the urgency, of course the sending off helped us. We had to be more clinical to finish the game off sooner," continued Amorim.

"It is really important because I understand the situation around this club. We cannot forget that we suffer a lot when we are on top. We can lose against Grimsby, we can beat any team. I'm just thinking about the next one. It is really good to win. We need the urgency to win again, that is really important for us."

Amorim addresses Casemiro red card in win over Chelsea

Casemiro's red arrived after he was handed a second yellow card for pulling Andrey Santos to the ground when the Chelsea midfielder was ahead of him.

"He's [feeling] worse than me. We won so I will forget a little bit and he will suffer because he's a top professional. He understands what he did. He is experienced enough that that play should not be played like that. He cares too much," said Amorim.

"We suffered in the end but we deserved the win. Our crowd, our fans are easy to please. If you give everything they will be there. That is something our players need to understand. To have the crowd with us we just need to run, to fight and tackle.

"With this win we have to forget the good feeling of winning the game and get back to the urgency of feeling we need to win the next game."

Man United will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they head to Brentford next Saturday, before hosting Sunderland ahead of the October international break.

