MANCHESTER UNITED vs. SUNDERLAND
MAN UNITED
Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Noussair Mazraoui (thigh)
Doubtful: Amad Diallo (other)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko
SUNDERLAND
Out: Reinildo Mandava (suspended), Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee
