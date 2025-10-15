Manchester United allegedly expect to have Noussair Mazraoui available for selection in Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Mazraoui has been restricted to just three appearances for the Red Devils this season due to injury problems.

The Morocco international missed the start of the 2025-26 campaign with an issue that he suffered during pre-season, but he did return to action against Burnley at the end of August.

Mazraoui would go on to start against Manchester City and Chelsea, but he has missed Man United's last two games against Brentford and Sunderland due to an unspecified issue.

The 27-year-old did link up with the Morocco squad for their 2026 World Cup qualification matches against Congo and Bahrain, though, with the defender undergoing recovery work.

Mazraoui 'set to return' against Liverpool on Sunday

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mazraoui has since been back at Man United's training base, and all of the signs are pointing towards him being available against Liverpool.

Mazraoui is an option to start in the back three, while he will also be in manager Ruben Amorim's thinking when it comes to the right-sided wing-back position at Anfield.

The 27-year-old proved himself to be a vital player for Amorim last season, starting 38 of the Portuguese's 42 games in charge during the 2025-26 campaign.

However, a lack of football could count against the defender when it comes to the starting side for Sunday's clash with Liverpool, as Man United look to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Martinez 'closing in' on a return for Man United

Man United will also seemingly have Lisandro Martinez available for selection, with the Argentina international making excellent steps forward in his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Martinez has been sidelined since February after undergoing knee surgery, but the defender could allegedly be back on the field before the end of the month, potentially against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 25.

Man United have not suffered any fresh fitness issues during the international break, and the Red Devils will train as a group on Thursday as preparations for Sunday's match officially begin.

