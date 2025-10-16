Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Manchester United will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they head to Anfield on Sunday afternoon to tackle Liverpool.

The Red Devils entered the October international break off the back of a 2-0 success over Sunderland, and Ruben Amorim's side currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Liverpool, who have been beaten in their last three games in all competitions.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, but the centre-back has made excellent recent progress in his recovery, and there is a small chance that the Argentina international could be back in the squad before the end of October.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Liverpool)

Mazraoui has been restricted to just three appearances this season due to injury problems, with his latest issue keeping him out of Man United's last two fixtures. However, the Morocco international is set to return to the squad for the league contest with Liverpool at Anfield.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for the Premier League contest.

