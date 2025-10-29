Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Manchester United will be aiming to make it four straight wins in the Premier League when they continue their campaign away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils sit in sixth spot in the Premier League table, boasting 16 points from nine matches, while the Garibaldi are 18th, having picked up just five points from their first nine games.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to follow the Premier League contest.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 3pm local time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Man United being played?

The contest will be held at Forest's home stadium, the City Ground.

Home to the Tricky Trees since 1898, it is one of the most iconic grounds in English football.

Man United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Forest in the corresponding game last season, with ex-Red Devils attacker Anthony Elanga netting the only goal of the contest in the fifth minute.

The Red Devils last triumphed at the City Ground in February 2024 in the FA Cup, while their last league success away to Forest was a 2-0 victory in April 2023.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The game will not be available for live broadcast due to the UK's 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their app, as well as on their social media and YouTube channels, following the full-time whistle on Saturday afternoon.

UK viewers can also catch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on BBC One.

You can also catch the Match of the Day highlight package two hours earlier than the broadcast time on the BBC iPlayer.

Nottingham Forest vs. Man United: What's the story?

Oh how quickly football can change.

The talk has shifted from Ruben Amorim's future at Man United to a potential title challenge, with the Red Devils winning their last three matches in England's top flight.

The 20-time English champions beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 last time out, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in excellent form, and the visitors will be eyeing another success at the City Ground.

Forest, meanwhile, have struggled in the Premier League this term, picking up only five points from nine matches, which has left them down in 18th spot in the division.

Sean Dyche will be hoping to oversee a turnaround following his arrival as manager, and a win over Man United on Saturday could act as a springboard for the campaign.

