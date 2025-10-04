Manchester City are reportedly

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina in January.

The Citizens spent over £150m in the summer transfer window, but they failed to bolster the right side of Pep Guardiola's defence.

That area of the pitch appears to be a potential weakness in the Man City squad, despite the fact that there are a number of players who can operate at right-back.

Rico Lewis is one of the natural full-backs available to Guardiola, while Matheus Nunes has been converted to a right-back during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Central defenders John Stones and Abdukodir Khusanov have also been used on the right side this season, but ideally, Guardiola will want players who are comfortable playing in that position.

Man City eyeing Molina move

According to TEAMtalk, Man City view the right side of their backline as a position in need of strengthening in the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Citizens have already placed Atletico's Molina on their shortlist of potential January targets.

Man City feel that Molina could fit seamlessly into Guardiola's squad, although they are yet to decide whether to step up their interest in 2026.

In the meantime, Man City will continue to monitor the player's situation at Atleti, although they will also have to be wary of competition from their local rivals.

A recent report claimed that Manchester United have earmarked Molina as one of three potential options to bolster their right wing-back position.

Molina facing uncertain future in Spain

Molina has emerged as a potential target for the Manchester rivals after falling out of favour at Atletico Madrid this term.

The 2022 World Cup winner has fallen behind Marcos Llorente in the pecking order, forcing him to settle for just one start in six competitive appearances.

With Molina in the final two years of his contract, Atletico may view the January transfer window as one of their final chances to demand a meaningful fee for the Argentina international.

Despite his recent struggles at the club level, the 27-year-old still appears to be an important player for his country, having been called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's upcoming fixtures against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.