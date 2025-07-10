Three clubs are reportedly at the front of the queue for the signature of Manchester City midfielder James McAtee this summer.

The 22-year-old was a peripheral figure in Pep Guardiola’s squad last season and was limited to only three starts and 12 substitute outings in the Premier League.

McAtee was not selected in Man City’s Club World Cup squad earlier this summer, as he captained England to glory at the Under-21 European Championship in Slovakia.

The versatile playmaker produced a man-of-the-match performance as the Young Lions beat Germany 3-2 after extra time in a thrilling final, and he is now enjoying well-earned break before making a decision over his club future.

McAtee has entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and he is increasingly likely to leave Man City this summer in search of regular first-team football.

Forest, Dortmund, Frankfurt leading race for McAtee

A host of Bundesliga teams have been linked with McAtee, including Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart.

Several Premier League clubs, including newly-promoted Leeds United, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have also been credited with an interest in McAtee, while even Manchester United have allegedly asked to be kept informed of developments involving the midfielder.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest, Dortmund and Frankfurt are currently the three clubs who remain at the front of the race for McAtee.

The report adds that Serie A trio Atalanta BC, Fiorentina and Roma are also among the admirers for McAtee, but Forest, Dortmund and Frankfurt have ’maintained contact from the start’ since it became apparent that Guardiola would sanction an exit for the Englishman.

Interested suitors in McAtee believe that they can prise the highly-rated youngster away for the Etihad for around £25m, but Man City are said to value him higher than that suggested figure.

Who will win the race for McAtee this summer?

Forest could use the funds generated from the reported £55m sale of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United to sign McAtee, who could be tempted by continuing his career in England and representing a club competing in European competition next season.

However, Man City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany does not want McAtee to “get lost in the Premier League storm” and believes that a transfer to a Bundesliga club would suit the “incredibly talented” midfielder.

Dortmund are looking to replace Jamie Gittens who has completed a move to Chelsea and although McAtee would not represent a like-for-like replacement, the Englishman’s versatility and potential to improve is sure to appeal to BVB.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, may try to draw upon any relationship they built with Man City when negotiating the sale of Omar Marmoush in January if they decide to enter formal talks over a deal for McAtee.