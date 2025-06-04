Manchester City reportedly take an significant step forward in their pursuit of Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki this summer.

Manchester City have reportedly taken an important step forward in their pursuit of Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki this summer.

Now that a big-money transfer for former top target Florian Wirtz is not on the cards, the Citizens have decided to turn their attention to a cheaper alternative in the form of talented 21-year-old Frenchman Cherki.

Twelve goals and 20 assists were recorded by Cherki in 44 appearances for Lyon across all competitions during an impressive individual campaign in 2024-25.

The versatile attacker, who has just a year remaining on his contract at Lyon, is expected to leave the cash-strapped Ligue 1 club this summer and recently hinted that he is keen to pursue a fresh challenge.

A number of European clubs have been credited with an interest in Cherki, who has publicly explained why moves to both Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund did not materialise last summer.

© IconSport / PA Photos

Cherki agrees personal terms with Man City

Premier League champions Liverpool are understood to have been keeping tabs on Cherki for some time, and The Athletic claims that manager Arne Slot left his holiday last week and flew to France to hold a face-to-face meeting with Cherki.

However, such conversations between the Frenchman and Liverpool are not believed to have progressed any further, and the Merseyside giants have now accelerated their move for Wirtz.

Cherki is also understood to have had direct conversations with Man City manager Pep Guardiola and it is the Citizens who have now emerged as the frontrunners for the starlet's signature.

It has previously been reported that Cherki has become a 'live possibility' for Man City, who opened initial talks with Lyon last week to discuss a summer transfer that could be worth in excess of â‚¬30m.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man City and Cherki have now reached an agreement on personal terms and an official bid from the Citizens will be submitted in 'the next hours' in order for the deal to reach an advanced stage.

© IconSport / PA Photos

Cherki to be among several new arrivals at Man City this summer?

Cherki, labelled an "absolute superstar" by Man City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany, is comfortable operating on either flank, but he is believed to have been identified as one of City's primary targets for the No.10 position now that Kevin De Bruyne is leaving upon the expiration of his contract later this month.

Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has made it clear that the club's "objective" is to revamp Guardiola's squad with new signings before the FIFA Club World Cup begins in just a couple of weeks' time.

As well as Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders is a player high on Man City's wishlist and they have allegedly reached an agreement with AC Milan to sign the midfielder for a fee worth up to â‚¬70m (£58.9m), including bonuses.

Guardiola's side are also 'expected' to complete a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is said to have given the green light to move to the Etihad Stadium.