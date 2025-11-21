Wolverhampton Wanderers allegedly express an interest in signing a dropped Manchester City player during the winter transfer window.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has allegedly emerged as a winter transfer target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

When Trafford left Burnley to return to the Etihad Stadium for £27m during the summer, there was the perception that the academy graduate would become the club's new number one.

However, after making a mistake which led to a goal in a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and Gianluigi Donnarumma becoming available towards the back end of the transfer window, Trafford has subsequently been demoted to deputy behind the Italian.

As a result, the 23-year-old has only made two starts since the start of September, both of which came in the EFL Cup against Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.

Although there have been no signs that Trafford is ready to push for a move away from Man City, interest in his signature is inevitable as he bids to make England's World Cup squad.

Wolves ready to target Trafford deal

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are interested in negotiating a deal for Trafford ahead of the winter transfer window.

The report claims that 'tentative enquires' have already been made to determine whether City would entertain a temporary exit for Trafford.

Wolves, who sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, have just appointed Rob Edwards as their new head coach, and the belief is that domestic players will be targeted once the market reopens in January.

Despite Wolves already having international goalkeepers in Sam Johnstone and Jose Sa in their ranks, neither of the stoppers have been convincing when provided with opportunities this season.

Nevertheless, the report adds that Newcastle United remains favourites to sign Trafford at some stage having been long-term admirers of his ability.

That is despite England internationals Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale already competing for the first-team spot at St James' Park.

Would Man City consider Trafford exit?

With Trafford on a long-term contract at Man City, there is little to no chance of Pep Guardiola or club officials considering a permanent exit during the winter market.

However, the presence of Stefan Ortega - the former second choice to Ederson - and Marcus Bettinelli means that it is not beyond the realms of possibility that City could be prepared to consider loan offers.

Trafford would only contemplate moving to a club where he is guaranteed regular game time, something that would be achieved at Wolves.