Manchester City are edging close to completing the signing of highly-rated midfielder Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg, according to a report.

Earlier this week, a fee of £12.5m (€14.6m) was agreed between both clubs and although personal terms are yet to be finalised, a proposed five-year contract until June 2030 is said to be on the table.

Nypan visited several top European clubs in the January during the Norwegian off-season, including Premier League trio Man City, Arsenal and Aston Villa, but after further negotiations with the former, he has opted to make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Man City have sign all the necessary documents to complete a deal for Nypan, who is scheduled to undergo a medical on Monday.

The deal is said to be ‘done’ with Nypan’s agent Rafaela Pimenta, who also represents a plethora of other top players across the globe including Man City and Norway striker Erling Haaland.

Should Nypan complete a permanent move from Rosenborg to Man City, it would represent a record sale for a player in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Nypan has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in Europe since becoming Rosenborg’s youngest-ever player at the age of just 15 when he made his senior debut in 2022.

The five-cap Norway Under-21 international has made a total of 70 senior appearances across all competitions for Rosenborg, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.

Nypan set to head out on loan, but not to Girona

Subject to completion, Man City are expected to send Nypan out on loan next season for him to continue his development, before being integrated into Pep Guardiola’s senior side at a later date.

It has previously been suggested that Nypan could join Man City’s sister club Girona on a temporary basis, but Romano has revealed that a loan move to the La Liga club is not on the cards.

Delivering an update on the deal on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "This is a massive one because let’s say Man City believe this could be the European [Franco] Mastantuono (Real Madrid’s new signing), in the sense of a top talent available on the market at a good price in this case, a player they really like and wanted since January.

"I remember in January many people attacked me because I said City were in the race and people said he was not going to City. No guys, he's going to City! And you can see he's going to City.

"Nypan is going to Manchester City. He will go on loan immediately. My understanding, and one more detail I can give tonight, is that he's not going to Girona.”

Nypan arrival to take Man City spending past £300m in 2025

Nypan is set to become Man City’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window and his arrival is set to take the club’s spending in 2025 past £300m.

The Citizens were keen to learn from mistakes made last summer and have approached the transfer market in an aggressive manner this time around, with new director of football Hugo Viana bringing in four new players ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Tijjani Reijnders (£46.5m), Rayan Cherki (£34m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (£33m) and Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed) have all arrived on permanent deals and have been named in Guardiola’s 27-man squad for this summer’s tournament in the United States.

Man City began their squad rebuild in January when they signed Omar Marmoush (£59m), Nico Gonzalez (£50m), Abdukodir Khusanov (£33.5m) and Vitor Reis (£29m).