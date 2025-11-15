Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford's advisers are supposedly 're-engaged' by a Premier League club amid his struggles for minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

After starting the 2025-25 season as Pep Guardiola's first-choice goalkeeper following his return to Manchester, the former Burnley man has been demoted to Gianluigi Donnarumma's backup since the summer transfer window closed.

Last appearing in the Premier League on August 31, Trafford's only two matches since September have come in the EFL Cup, most recently the 3-1 win over Swansea City in the fourth round on October 29.

The 23-year-old continues to earn regular England call-ups in spite of his situation, although he is still waiting for his national-team debut, and his chances of going to the World Cup will diminish if he remains out in the cold at Man City.

As is the case with many World Cup hopefuls who are playing few minutes at present, Trafford is already being tipped to leave the Sky Blues for a second time, and TEAMtalk claims that Newcastle United are now back in the race for his services.

Newcastle 're-engage' James Trafford advisers over January deal

The Magpies were tipped to bring the 23-year-old to St James' Park before Man City swooped for his signature, although Eddie Howe still has the competent Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale at his disposal.

Nevertheless, Newcastle have supposedly reignited contact with Trafford's representatives over a winter move, which the goalkeeper is 'pushing' for after being relegated to second choice by Guardiola.

The 23-year-old has allegedly instructed his agents to explore 'all avenues' for a winter move elsewhere, as he believes that he has 'wasted a year' during his time on the Man City sidelines.

Newcastle are supposedly ready to propose an offer of a loan deal in January with a £25m obligation to buy, which would see City make a small loss on the £27.6m they paid Burnley to re-sign Trafford over the summer.

A permanent switch in January has not been ruled out either, and Man City may not be in a position to block Trafford's potential exit, as Guardiola also has Stefan Ortega and Marcus Bettinelli capable of filling in as Donnarumma's deputy.

Which other Premier League clubs are in the race for James Trafford?

While Pope remains Eddie Howe's undisputed number one with Ramsdale playing second fiddle, the former's long-standing shoulder issue has supposedly led Newcastle to rekindle their interest in Trafford after the summer saga.

The Magpies are not alone in the race for the England Under-21 European champion, though, as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also believed to be keeping a close eye on developments.

Trafford could realistically expect to leapfrog Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola in the Hammers' goalkeeping ranks, but the 23-year-old would have a hard time displacing the in-form Guglielmo Vicario at Tottenham.

Prior to his return to Man City, Trafford conceded just 16 goals in 46 Championship matches during the 2024-25 season, the lowest-ever total in the history of the English Football League (excluding the Premier League).