Inter Milan have made a decision over the future of Manchester City loanee Manuel Akanji, according to a report.

The 30-year-old spent three years at the Etihad Stadium and won a total of seven trophies as a Citizens player, helping the club win a historic treble, including the club’s first Champions League triumph, in his debut campaign in 2022-23.

Akanji also won two Premier League titles and made 136 appearances for Man City across all tournaments, but he was given the green light to leave the club over the summer as manager Pep Guardiola was keen to trim his bloated squad to fit in younger players and new signings.

Man City could not guarantee the Switzerland international regular first-team football following the January arrival of Abdukodir Khusanov, who is competing with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake for starts at centre-back, while Vitor Reis - on loan at Girona - is regarded as one for the future.

Despite interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, Akanji eventually completed a deadline-day transfer to Italian giants Inter on season-long loan deal, with a buy option clause becoming mandatory if he plays at least 50% of games and also wins the Serie A title.

After experiencing an underwhelming debut in a 4-3 loss to Juventus, Akanji has since found his footing in the top tier of Italian football and has quickly established himself as a first-team regular under head coach Cristian Chivu.

Inter plotting permanent Akanji deal next summer

Akanji has helped the Nerazzurri win back-to-back games in Serie A against Sassuolo (2-1) and Cagliari (2-0), while he also played the full 90 minutes in Inter’s 2-0 Champions League win over Ajax earlier this month.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter are ‘very happy’ with Akanji and they are already planning to buy the defender for €15m in the summer of 2026, regardless of the obligation-to-buy clause in his deal agreed with Man City.

Romano adds that unless ‘new factors appear’ across the remaining eight months of the 2025-26 season, Inter are ready to proceed with their plan to recruit Akanji on a permanent basis next summer.

While Inter have eyes on securing the services of an experience defender long term, Man City will likely view Akanji’s permanent departure, for a similar price they paid in 2022, as a shrewd piece of business.

Man City planning for the future without Akanji

Man City have already seen Dias commit his future to the club, signing a new long-term contract in August, and they are believed to be keen to open talks with Stones over an extension to his dea,l which is due to expire next summer.

In addition, it is understood that the Citizens will consider integrating Brazilian teenager Reis into their first-team plans next season, even if Stones decides to pen fresh terms at the Etihad.