Manchester City's James Trafford is reportedly wanted by a new Premier League club, and the move could benefit Manchester United.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has reportedly caught the eye of another Premier League team as he considers his future with the Sky Blues.

The 23-year-old returned to the Etihad this summer after breaking multiple defensive records with Burnley last season, keeping a sensational 29 clean sheets and conceding just 16 goals in the Championship en route to promotion.

Trafford immediately usurped Ederson and Stefan Ortega to become City's new number one before the former's move to Fenerbahce, but the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma bumped him down to a backup role.

The Englishman has not made a Premier League appearance since the end of August, and his only matches over the past couple of months have come in the EFL Cup.

Trafford continues to be backed by England boss Thomas Tuchel, who called him up for this month's games against Serbia and Albania, but his World Cup hopes will dwindle with every passing match on the bench.

Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson are certainties for next summer's tournament in North America barring injury, and if Newcastle United's Nick Pope can battle back from a shoulder issue, he will likely be on the plane too.

Aston Villa enter transfer race for James Trafford?

Trafford is therefore facing a critical decision over his short-term future ahead of the January transfer window, when City may sanction a departure thanks to the presence of Ortega and Marcus Bettinelli.

Newcastle United are said to have reignited contact with the goalkeeper's entourage, but according to Football Insider, Aston Villa have now shown an interest in taking the former Burnley man off of Pep Guardiola's hands.

The report claims that Trafford's potential exit from Man City in 2026 is looking 'increasingly likely', and he could leave on an initial loan deal before a permanent switch in the summer, as Donnarumma could be the Citizens' number one for another 15 years.

Villa have supposedly earmarked Trafford as a 'strong alternative' to current number one Emiliano Martinez, who was heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park in the summer, when Manchester United apparently expressed an interest.

The former Arsenal man ended up staying put in the West Midlands and remains under contract until 2029, but he is 10 years Trafford's senior, and Villa bosses apparently believe that the latter has the potential to replace him as number one.

Could James Trafford Villa move help Man Utd sign Emi Martinez?

Martinez was culpable for Mohamed Salah's goal in Villa's 2-0 loss to Liverpool earlier this month, but he atoned for his error by saving Antoine Semenyo's penalty and keeping a clean sheet against Bournemouth last weekend.

However, the Argentina international's long-term future is far from certain, and Trafford joining the Lions to battle Marco Bizot for the number one spot could open the door for Man United to move for Martinez again.

The Red Devils will likely wave goodbye to all of Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton next summer, so Senne Lammens will most likely need a more experienced option to act as competition and cover.

The Belgian has impressed for Ruben Amorim's side so far, but learning from a Yashin Trophy and World Cup winner will only benefit him even more.