The agent of a Nottingham Forest defender reveals that Manchester City requested information regarding his availability during the summer transfer window.

The agent of Nicolo Savona has confirmed that Manchester City were interested in signing the defender during the summer transfer window.

Prior to the market closing, the right-back left Juventus in order to sign for Nottingham Forest for a fee that could eventually move in excess of £13m.

Forest's acquisition of the Italian was regarded as a major coup given that the 22-year-old had been linked with higher-profile clubs.

Man City were one of the teams credited with an interest in Savona before Pep Guardiola made the decision to stick with his current right-back options.

Agent confirm Man City Savona interest

In an interview with TuttoJuve, agent Michele Puglisi has admitted that the Premier League giants had wanted to sign Savona earlier this summer.

He said: "City asked for information, there had been some contact and they have reiterated their esteem for him. Then I don’t know if we can talk about a possibility or not.”

However, Forest eventually made the strongest move for the Italy Under-21 international, Puglisi suggesting that a transfer came about after Juventus officials wanted to consider any suitable offers.

Puglisi added: "Nicolo had just renewed his contract with the club, and there was a desire to continue this relationship. Juventus, very honestly, told us they would evaluate any offer received during the transfer window. This had always left doors open.

“The Premier League was certainly one that continued to show interest in him. In recent days, as usual, things have been able to unblock more quickly, and we resumed contact with Nottingham. And the moment we realised there was a possibility, that’s when it happened.”

Have Man City missed out?

With just 40 appearances for Juventus to his name, Savona is certainly not that experienced at the highest level, something that may have influenced Pep Guardiola's eventual decision.

That said, Savona could have brought something different to the right-back role and stood every chance of moving ahead of Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes in the pecking order.

While it is yet to be determined whether Savona will begin life at Forest as first choice, already being called up to the Italy senior squad suggests that his development is on an upward trajectory.

Savona will hope to make his Forest debut when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.